Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,700 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $54.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

