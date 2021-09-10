Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 949 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

