Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $717,000 Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

