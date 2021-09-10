Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of New Senior Investment Group worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $733.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

