Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

