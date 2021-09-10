Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,100 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.