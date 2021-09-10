Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NDLS opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,215.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

