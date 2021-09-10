Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 1,912 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $226.16. 124,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.06. The firm has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

