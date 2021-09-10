Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Trading 2.2% Higher

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) shares traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $203,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $507,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $744,000.

