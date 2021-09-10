Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.88.

NPI stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.48. 300,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,637. Northland Power has a one year low of C$35.34 and a one year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

