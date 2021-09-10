Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $748,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $356.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

