nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00064430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00126017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00181447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,382.36 or 0.99951869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.44 or 0.07224969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.55 or 0.00862369 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

