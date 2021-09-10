Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 21,263 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.30. 3,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

