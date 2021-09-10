Nuance Investments LLC Has $43.04 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $43,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,457. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

