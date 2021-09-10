Nuance Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.22% of W. R. Berkley worth $29,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 5,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,367. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

