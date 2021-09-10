Nuance Investments LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 843,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,601,000. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 2.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Zimmer Biomet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

