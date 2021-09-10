Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,606. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,475,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

