Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $364.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.60 million to $377.40 million. Nutanix posted sales of $312.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. 3,174,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,004. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

