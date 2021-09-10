NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

NVEE stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.65. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,266. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

