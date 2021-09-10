O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 521,166 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2,022.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

