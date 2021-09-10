O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 306,927 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1,243.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,927 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of H&R Block worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,209,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.