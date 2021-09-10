O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

