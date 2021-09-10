O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.43 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $217.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.17 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.