O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 7.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,214 shares of company stock worth $4,571,678. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

