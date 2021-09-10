O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 164.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,562 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $93.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

