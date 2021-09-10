O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.77.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $661.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

