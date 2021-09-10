O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.