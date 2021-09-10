O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 22,467 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TFI International worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

