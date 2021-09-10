Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Announces GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 352.37 ($4.60) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.50 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a market capitalization of £629.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.01.

In related news, insider David Till acquired 7,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

