Observer Price Tops $0.0069 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

