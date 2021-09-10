Oddz Market Cap Reaches $12.15 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $12.15 million and $524,971.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00067029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00127661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00188031 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.19 or 0.07379060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,122.69 or 0.99948071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.74 or 0.00861905 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

