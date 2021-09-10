Oikos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $5,782.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00131279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00191969 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.94 or 1.00200262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.93 or 0.07198172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00849971 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 189,061,308 coins and its circulating supply is 179,038,267 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.