OKB Hits One Day Volume of $255.02 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $255.02 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $17.99 or 0.00039881 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00058398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00159167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00042657 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

