Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 2,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 745,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,016. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

