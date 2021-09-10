Olo Inc.’s (NYSE:OLO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

OLO’s (NYSE:OLO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. OLO had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.