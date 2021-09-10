Olympus Peak Asset Management LP Makes New $490,000 Investment in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Kaleyra accounts for approximately 0.1% of Olympus Peak Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 105.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

KLR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $501.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,591 shares of company stock valued at $755,231 in the last three months. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

