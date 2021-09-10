ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 43490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Specifically, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $752,689. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $617,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.