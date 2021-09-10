OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.54. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,604 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. CLSA reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

