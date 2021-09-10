ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

