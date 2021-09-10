OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $39.07

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $37.58. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $283,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

