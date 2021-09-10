OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $39.07

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $37.58. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The firm has a market cap of $563.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

