Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.65. Onion Global shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,143 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

