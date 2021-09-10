Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Ooma stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

