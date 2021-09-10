Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $157,858.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00158681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

