Oppenheimer Weighs in on Moody’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO opened at $382.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.