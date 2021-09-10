OptionRoom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,834.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $68,834.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00127206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00187682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.60 or 0.07355342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.60 or 1.00399951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00860446 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.