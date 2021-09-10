Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €10.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €10.80 ($12.71) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.60 ($14.82).

Get Orange alerts:

ORA stock opened at €9.47 ($11.14) on Wednesday. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.02.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.