Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

