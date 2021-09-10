Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Gap Down to $20.61

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.54. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 6,212 shares traded.

OCDX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $306,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $136,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $126,784,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

