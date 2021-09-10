Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.47

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 107,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

